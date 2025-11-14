'AITA for evicting my (ex) GF after she took my car and spent the night at another man's house?'

So she leaves in the afternoon. Around 10pm I get a text, that she had a few glasses of wine with her mom, and is going to spend the night. Next morning around 10am, she is still not home. She is not answering my calls or looking at my texts. So I call her mom. Who tells me, she is not there, and there was no family dinner.......

So what really happened..... Around noon. Someone is buzzing me from the entrance of the building, it's her. I buzz her in. First thing she tells me, is she lost her keys. Which included the FOB to enter the building, the key to my apartment, and the key to my car. She also doesn't know where my car is.