'AITA for evicting my (ex) GF after she took my car and spent the night at another man's house?'

I am 33. I received an inheritance when I was 24 and used it to buy a condo in downtown Vancouver. A short walk away from where I work. Stephanie is 28. We started dating 3 years ago and she has been living here for the last 2 years. As I own the place outright, I don't charge her rent. I also make much more, so I pay for pretty much everything else too.
Saturday morning about a month ago. She told me she was going to a family dinner. Her parents live about an hour drive away. In the time we have been together, I have gone with her to family dinner, about 30-40 times over the 3 years.
But this time I wasn't invited. She told me they were having a family meeting, to discuss what to do with grandma, who was showing signs of dementia. Her brother and aunt from out of town, where coming too. I own a car and she wanted to borrow it.
So she leaves in the afternoon. Around 10pm I get a text, that she had a few glasses of wine with her mom, and is going to spend the night. Next morning around 10am, she is still not home. She is not answering my calls or looking at my texts. So I call her mom. Who tells me, she is not there, and there was no family dinner.......
So what really happened..... Around noon. Someone is buzzing me from the entrance of the building, it's her. I buzz her in. First thing she tells me, is she lost her keys. Which included the FOB to enter the building, the key to my apartment, and the key to my car. She also doesn't know where my car is.
Turns out. She went clubbing with a friend. They met a group of 3 guys, and decided to go home with them. Stephanie was drunk. So allowed one of these 3 guys to be the driver of my new car. When they arrived at one of their places, my car was parked in a no parking area, and later towed. It was parked at a bus-stop in downtown Vancouver.
Stephanie believes she did nothing wrong as she didn't park the car. She also says she didn't sleep with any of the guys, just her friend did. She was just there to make sure her friend was safe. She doesn't even know the name of the guy that has the keys, or how to contact him. That she had no choice but to lie to me, because I don't like going to clubs.
Was I wrong for evicting her? Her entire family thinks I am.
EDIT. Seems to be some confusing in the replies. YES she was also dumped, not just evicted. YES I am aware its unlikely she sat in the living room overnight, while ONLY her friend slept with these guys.
fadingsunsetglow said:
Are you kidding? NTA. Lying to you to get wasted with random people at the club? So much so that she had no idea where your car was? Does she respect you at all? And If you believe all her friends were all hooking up and she was just sitting there, im sorry, but highly doubtful.
And lastly, to see nothing wrong with all of this....thats almost the biggest issue. She sounds like a train wreck. Her and her family are only bumming because she cant freeload anymore
MitchyS68 said:
Was she high when she said she did nothing wrong??? 🚩🚩🚩 You need to go no contact - her and that family. That’s freaking nuts. NTA.
The_Quackening said:
She should be paying for the tow fees as well.
Round-Place548 said:
She thinks this normal behavior? Kick her out and file a police report for the car. It was in her possession so it’s her responsibility. NTA.
69naughtymami said:
NTA. Just lying about where she was going and with would be grounds to break up. There was no need for her to lie. Can you report the vehicle as stolen? Would that help take away the tow fee or no?
OP responded:
It wasn't stolen. I allowed her to drive it. She allowed someone else to drive it.
MayFaireMoon said:
Okay, but did you get your car back? That’s at least worth something— more than I can say for your ex.
OP responded:
Yes I picked it up the same afternoon. Its a brand new car. I am not letting a towing company keep it, obviously