'WIBTA for evicting my MIL after she had our entire house painted without our consent?' UPDATED

I (28F) married my husband (30M) three years ago. Before we met, I built and owned my dream home: a 4 bed / 2.5 bath house with a detached 1 bed / 1 bath in-law suite. I don’t have children, and neither does my husband.
Some context: I was kicked out at 16. I’ve been working since I was 14, and I saved every penny. I was also received an inheritance from my grandfather — 10 acres of land. By the time I was 22, I had built the home I always dreamed of. It's whimsical, colorful, warm, and unique — a blend of cottagecore, hobbit vibes, and dark academia.
I hand-painted little details everywhere — fox families on the walls, vines and flowers around the doors. A happy place. My husband loved it. We moved in together and now share the home with our four cats. Last year, my MIL lost her husband and was struggling financially, so we offered her the in-law suite. She moved in, and things were okay... until now.
My husband and I are currently on vacation. We hired a trusted friend (also a coworker) to pet-sit. Four days in, she called me in a panic. While she was at work, MIL let painters into our main house — without asking — and had them start painting everything white. Living room, front hall, kitchen, office — all of it.
She also locked three of our cats in the garage, which has no A/C. It’s 80+ degrees here right now. The fourth cat was missing when my friend called , And still is. I have friends looking as I'm typing this for him.
My husband and I are both livid. MIL has never had permission to be in the main house — this has been clearly discussed. She has made passive comments before, calling the decor “childish” or “immature,” but she never once asked to change anything.
My husband wants to evict her when we get home, and honestly, I agree. This feels like a huge violation. But I’m struggling — part of me wonders if evicting her is “too much.” I'm not great with conflict or social dynamics, so I’m second-guessing everything.
My husband and I were actually about to announce that after battling infertility that we're expecting. And now.... I don't know. I don't want the drama. Even the room i had painted for a future baby is white....
Am I overreacting? Or is this as messed up as it feels?
shutyoursmartmouth said:
Your DH wanting to evict her before you have a baby is his biggest gift to you. Let him. I promise when a baby is in the mix her crazy will only ramp up
Crazy-cat-0689 said:
I would be taking her to small claims court for the damage and repairs as well
_Anonymous_Axolotl_ said:
This is absolutely as messed up as it feels. She broke in and vandalized your property - and yes, this is vandalism. NTA at all if you evict her. If she breaks these kind of boundaries now, she'll smash them all once there's a grandkid involved.
MeFolly said:
She did not just paint. She destroyed artwork on your walls. She did as much damage to your home as a squatter who came in and trashed it. Ask yourself. Will you ever feel truly comfortable and safe in your home if she is living on your property?
PeachyFairyDragon said:
She hurt helpless dependent animals. Why are you even questioning yourself? Tell her to GTFO and be glad charges aren't being filed for animal cruelty.
OP responded:
My friend who was watching them has taken them to her house , they still haven't found the 4th cat. Maybe she was putting them in there to keep them away from paint fumes? I don't know. Im so confused right now.
CrazyMamaB said:
How is she paying for a painter, if she’s broke?
OP responded:
I honestly have no idea. She claims she's broke and will literally cry and ask for money, but she always has new stuff. It's confusing.
Husband called his brothers and uncles. They're headed to our home to get her to leave. It's only been an hour since I posted this , so there's not a huge update , but I have contacted an attorney and he said i 100% have legal grounds to sue for B&E , Vandalism , and to sue her for the paint costs , emotional damages and to put a trespass on her.
Hubby and I booked a flight for Saturday to head home and will be home by Sunday morning. I'll update then.