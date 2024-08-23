Ex-bridesmaid boycotts best friend's wedding after she's kicked out of the bridal party. AITA?

"AITA for not attending my best friend’s wedding after she asked me to be a bridesmaid?"

I (19F) have been best friends with Julia (22F) since high school. We’ve always been close, and I’ve supported her through many important moments in her life. When Julia got engaged, she asked me to be a bridesmaid. I was thrilled and agreed without hesitation.

However, a few months before the wedding, Julia called me with some news. She said that due to budget constraints, she would need to make some cuts and had decided to reduce the number of bridesmaids. She said she felt terrible, but she had to choose someone else over me. Julia also mentioned that she would still love for me to attend the wedding as a guest.