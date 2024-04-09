Ex-bridesmaid changes her RSVP to 'decline' 45 days before the wedding date. AITA?

That same night she asked my best friend and our other friend (whose not in the wedding party) to get dinner at that exact restaurant and didn't invite me (and ignored my text). They all went and she continued to talk about me to them. She then invited every single female to her bridal shower & I was not invited.

One of the other girls invited added me to a group chat making plans on what to bring to the bridal shower the day before the bridal shower. I asked my best friend who is a bridesmaid why I was in the group chat bc I never got an invite and my friend just said "Oh my god I don't know why she put you in the group chat."