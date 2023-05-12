Ex-bridesmaid refuses to attend wedding after getting kicked out of bridal party; AITA?

So, when a conflicted ex-bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about whether or not she'd be wrong to boycott the wedding entirely, people were eager to hear all the juicy details.
I (24F) recently had a falling out with my friend Mandy (24F), resulting in me being removed from her bridal party.
Mandy is getting married in July and asked me to be a bridesmaid. I happily accepted. We've known each other since we were 5 and we've been close friends since we were about 13. We never had any fights until the last 1-2 years, when we've had more complicated arguments.
Mandy wanted me to design some wedding invites for her. She asked me when I'd be able to get started on them mid-December, but I had finals so I told her I'd be busy.
2 weeks later she asks again, after my last final, but I was busy with Xmas family stuff and planning a new year's trip. She never gave me a deadline so I figured it just wasn't very urgent yet.