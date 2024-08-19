Wedding singer refuses to perform at ex-friend's reception. 'I got into a huge fight with the fiancé.' AITA?

I, however, assumed that since I am no longer welcome at the wedding, I am not required to give a gift either. My former friend (her words) insisted that since they had "booked" us, we are required to perform at her wedding. For free.

I told her that we only perform for free for friends and family, and even they pay for accommodation and travel as well as provide us with food at the event. If she wants us to perform, it'll be the standard fee since we are not friends. We have an opening to take the wedding, but we are not doing for free.