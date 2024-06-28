Ex-bridesmaid stands her ground, lets a friendship ends with a 'Bridezilla.' AITA? 'The joke is on me.'

I, 30 y/o female, attended a friend's wedding where my fiancé was a groomsman. The bride & I became close during her wedding planning, talking daily & sharing details.

She initially asked me to be a bridesmaid, retracted the offer, asked again, & then retracted it again. As the wedding approached, she relied on me for emotional support, particularly about issues with her MOH, who was problematic & almost got kicked out.