'My ex cheated while she was pregnant. Now she's accusing me of emotional manipulation.' AITA? UPDATED

As I was walking away she says “you know, I’m getting really sick of your sh!t!” I didn’t even get a chance to ask her what shit she was talking about when she just started freaking out, saying I was “emotionally manipulating” her by being cold and distant, that she shouldn’t be punished forever for her mistakes and how me hating her is the same as me hating my daughter.

I let her finish yelling and then told her to leave. I think my best bet is to go no contact with her again, and not see her for drop offs anymore. But I was looking for some other perspectives or opinions on the matter if you might have them.

Edit: I got a paternity test once I found out she cheated, my daughter is mine.