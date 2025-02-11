'AITA? My ex and I chose a name for our baby but I want to change it without his input.' UPDATED

We've already broken up over this, and I didn't like his choice of name that much to begin with. I want to pick another name.

I'm staying with my parents and siblings, and I talked to my parents about it. My dad agrees with me and thinks I should choose something new because, in dad's words, "he [my ex] hasn't done anything to earn a say in this". My mum, however, and my sister, both feel that I should go with the agreed on name because it was agreed on, and they feel this would hinder a healthy co-parenting dynamic.

I think I might be the asshole because it's his baby too, and the last thing I want to do is push him away when our relationship in general is already pretty bad, and this wouldn't be a good start to co-parenting as exes. WIBTA for changing the name?