'AITA for telling my ex's fiancée that I'm pregnant with his child?' + UPDATES

In response to a commenter asking for more info about the end of their relationship, OP wrote:

We went from texting a bunch all day, him always saying good morning and goodnight (we were semi-long distance), sending random pics, liking each other's stuff on social media, seeing each other every weekend alternating who travels -

to me initiating all conversations, him responding with a word or two and not continuing conversation, removing me from social media because it's "too much", not wanting to make plans to see each other. I would ask him if something is wrong, he'd say "no, why, what's up?" and I'd explain and he'd say I was "reading into things". I asked if he wanted space and it was "no way babe".