'AITA for not attending my ex-BFF's husband's funeral after she mysteriously ghosted me?' UPDATED

"AITA for not attending my ex-friend’s husband’s funeral?"

8 years ago, my best friend since childhood (30F at the time, I’ll call her M) completely ghosted me. She fully cut me off without a word of explanation. I honestly still have no idea why she did it - there wasn’t a fight or any incident that I could pinpoint. I texted her 2 or 3 times to ask her to please explain what I’d done and to at least talk to me one last time, but she never did.

It was traumatic and painful, and I was hurt and sad and angry. It took several years but I eventually was able to make peace with the situation. I’m no longer resentful with or angry at M, but I have no desire to interact with her ever again.