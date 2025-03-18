Man's GF dumps him so he gets hired at her job, then complains to boss to get her transferred. AITA? + UPDATE

Namely, what kind of relationship I had with her. I was completely honest and told him that she was my ex-girlfriend. He then asked if that was going to be a problem for me.

I took a moment to think and then said, if I’m being honest, which he immediately encouraged, yes, it is a problem for me. It’s still very fresh, and I’m absolutely not over it yet.

He reassured me that this wasn’t an issue at all, he had sensed that there was something between us but didn’t know exactly what, which is why he wanted to ask. He then said he would simply assign her to a completely different department so that we barely have to interact and that we should just try to make the best of the situation.