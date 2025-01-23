'I bumped into my ex-husband at my BFF's party. Then things got really weird with my BFF.' UPDATED 2X

Your future with Ex is riddled by betrayal, If you get back together, you can never mend what you tore apart. What will you tell any partner? I cannot understand how you could do that! You always seemed so compassionate, why could you not understand the pain of your MIL. She lost her son to you. You did not respect her wishes or listen to her. She loved you like a daughter but you were not ready."

That's when I said goodbye, have to go, see you and questioned my 5 year friendship. I talked to my mom, to my cousin and even to my Ex (who had a similar but not as emotional talk with BFF's husband who doesn't even talk to him at work anymore.) They all recommend that I should give BFF some space. I feel worse than after my last breakup.