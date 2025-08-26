'AITA if I told my ex-husband his wife's death doesn't mean he can manufacture a relationship with his kids?'

Then two years later, my kids went on a regular visit with them but they were sent home after two days. Apparently, while fishing, my ex noticed his new wife upset about something and my then 6f piped back and said to the effect that his wife was upset because he was paying attention to his daughter instead of her. That, my friends, caused both kids to lose their father.

After a lot of continued court fights over money (crazy thing, kids require food and stuff), he finally asked to be removed from custody if it meant he didn't have to pay child support. He also asked when I planned to get married so my new husband (that didn't exist at the time) could adopt them. Needless to say, I accepted the terms to remove the toxicity from my kids' lives.