'AITA for asking my ex-husband to kick out his new GF for the sake of our daughter?' UPDATED

The next day, I got a text from my daughter saying that the girlfriend was still there. I have to admit, I didn’t like the idea of a stranger my daughter had never met staying overnight in the same house, but ultimately said nothing because I figured it would be the one night and I would address it with my ex at the next switch.

When we did switch, I found out that the girlfriend had been there all week and had actually moved in. I had a private conversation with my ex asking why he thought it was okay to never introduce her to our daughter first before moving her in and that I was very very uncomfortable knowing that he leaves my daughter alone with a stranger when he leaves for work in the early morning.