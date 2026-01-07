'AITA for not taking my ex-husband back after he left me for an 'alpha woman'?'

Fast forward to this week. Unknown number. It’s him. Sobbing. Like full collapse. Alpha woman dumped him for someone “higher value”. Yes those were his words. She was also his superior at work and now he’s scared to even confront her. Poetic.

He explains how insecure he felt after becoming a dad. How the attention at work fed his ego. How his friend convinced him I was holding him back. That he deserved more. Apparently I was “safe but limiting”. Love that for me.

Then he asks if we can try again. Says he misses me. The little things. Me packing lunches. Me reminding him about meds. Me being home. Me being solid. He says he realized too late.