'AITA for not returning money my ex-husband sent to me mistakenly?'

I kept the amount he owed me and returned only 5975 and told him I deducted his debt. Since then I’ve had him call me every name in the book because this was apparently money he was saving to buy his girlfriend a engagement ring, the engagement venue etc so according to him he had to tell her.

This then led to it ruining the surprise engagement he planned for the next weekend. His girlfriend has been bad mouthing me and it has caused a bit of a shizz storm with me having to shut down my social media and even his parents who I had a cordial relationship has been impacted by it.