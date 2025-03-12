'My ex-husband's daughter announced she's getting married. What should I do with their family's heirloom ring?' AITA? + UPDATE

This being a family heirloom it compelled me to return it even tho it's been decades since my ex and I last spoke and not even sure he'd want it back. After posting here for advice, I decided I needed to do this for his family.

I had the ring professionally cleaned at a jeweler and given a pretty box to put it in. While I was there I took the advice of one commenter and ordered myself a ring. Instead of an inset diamond, I gave mine a ruby.

It was my grandmother's name and she never gave up on me and it seemed fitting considering the other ring belonged to a great grandmother. I decided to have maybe a cliche engraving of the word "forward" because that's how I've made it here to where I am now, by moving forward.