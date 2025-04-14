Ex husband's new wife demands she pay him back for college tuition he covered over 20 years ago. AITA?

So for some background my ex husband and I ended things over twenty years ago. When our son was two he stepped out. At the time, I was a a stay at home mom and going to nursing school full time. He was paying for my schooling.
After he left, I asked him if he would keep paying for my school so I could finish with no debt. He agreed saying it was the least he could do. A few months after that he got his affair partner pregnant.
Once she got pregnant, she demanded he stop paying for my schooling. It was 1/5 of their income and she said that money needed to go towards their new baby. He refused and kept paying for the remaining year and a half I had left. Over the years, I continued my education and now I’m a nurse practitioner. I do well for myself and I never remarried.
On to the problem. My son called me and told me he and his wife are expecting. I was ecstatic. I asked if I could come over sometime during the weekend by and give them some things (his favorite stuffy as a child, a check, and some other small sentimental things). He said yes so I went over earlier today.
I came by and gave him everything including a check for a few thousand dollars. (For baby stuff, co-pays, the nursery, or anything else they may want). My son and his wife thanked me and told me the money would be very helpful.
My ex husband and his wife came over and little while later (they surprised them with dinner and didn’t know i’d be there) and saw the check on the counter. My ex’s wife asked about it and I said “Oh well I wanted to help out where I could, everything’s so expensive nowadays!”
I was really just trying to be polite but i don’t think this is any of her business. This woman had the audacity to say “Well maybe since you have all this money now you can finally pay us back all that money you took when you went to college.”
I was dumbfounded. My ex has literally never brought up me paying him back. He’s always said it was the least he could do for both me and our son. My ex has done very well for himself in his career.
I didn’t see how or why they’d need the money so I asked them “Do you guys need the money or something?” and my ex said no and she said “Of course not, it’s about principle.”
I told her I will absolutely not be paying them back for college tuition from over twenty years ago especially when she ended up in our marital home while I was living in a small apartment barely making ends meet for years after I initially finished school. I’ve never been bitter or mean, I’ve always been civil since our kids are siblings but my blood was boiling. I left shortly after that.
According to my son this has been a point of contention in their marriage. She’s brought it up a few times over the years in front of him. And she’s insisting to him that he needs to convince me to finally “pay back what they’re owed”.
The biggest issue is now that the whole damn family is involved. I got calls from three separate family members saying I need to get over myself and just pay it back. So AITA here?
She’s embarrassing herself. Calculate how much your husband should have paid you in alimony and child support so you can tell her you’ll repay the tuition when he pays what he owes in child support and alimony. I would bet money he would owe you. What a twat she is.
NTA lol. I'm not laughing at your situation. I'm laughing at the clown who your ex is now stuck with. It sounds like she's reeeaaaaallllllly hung up on the fact that you were with your ex before she was and this is a really weird expression of that. Basically staking claim to what she wants to be hers even if it's not.
My stepmom was this way. Treated me differently because I came from the woman before her. It's this weird insane jealousy-spite thing and frankly, it's toxic. It's also really, really unhealthy for her to bring other family members into this. Ultimately this is an issue between you and your ex and the other woman is making a mess of it. Don't pay it back. No matter who comes at you, die on this hill ✊
Tell her it was the adultery tax or that her husband was ensuring that his son would have a good life with either parent. NTA.
disturbiahope (OP)
This is exactly what my ex said. He wanted to make sure we could both afford things for our son. It was in a way a good investment for him because we went half on basically every activity he was in, his first car, and his college tuition. We definitely couldn’t have done that if I only had a high school education.
So reiterate that to her. ”OK, I‘ll pay the student loans back… and we can recalculate all the chidl support, car, uni fees etc as though I was never educated… so that would me I pay you about $30k and in return….
You’d be up for… let’s see… $10k a year for 13 years, plus half a car $20k , plus half of tuition $60k, plus health insurance at $1k a year, times 17… let’s call it $20k… so let’s call it even at about $230k… sound good? I’ll take my $30k off the balance, and you can just pay me $200k and we call it even?”
And when she balks say… “Your husband wanted your son to be raised well, with a fair and safe house… if I had not graduated… this is what it would have cost your husband. He is business minded and made wise financial decisions for himself, as well as his son.
Without paying for my fees it would have cost him significantly more, for significantly longer, and his son’s life would have had significantly more struggle. How he’s stayed married to you all this time is the true mystery… what did you say your qualification is in, because surely you can math this too?” And walk away.