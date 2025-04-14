Ex husband's new wife demands she pay him back for college tuition he covered over 20 years ago. AITA?

I was really just trying to be polite but i don’t think this is any of her business. This woman had the audacity to say “Well maybe since you have all this money now you can finally pay us back all that money you took when you went to college.”

I was dumbfounded. My ex has literally never brought up me paying him back. He’s always said it was the least he could do for both me and our son. My ex has done very well for himself in his career.

I didn’t see how or why they’d need the money so I asked them “Do you guys need the money or something?” and my ex said no and she said “Of course not, it’s about principle.”