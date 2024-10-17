'AITA for not wanting my ex's mistress at my daughter's birthday party?' UPDATED

U-r-a-scrub said:

NAH. In your eyes she is still the "mistress" that ruined your marriage. I can see you feel some type of way about that. The thing is, now that mistress has evolved into a WIFE. Whether you like it or not she's there to stay. You can choose to suck it up and participate in your family's life, or you can chose not to. No one would blame you. This party is at his house so you can't control who gets to be there.