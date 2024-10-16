"AITA for letting my ex sign over his paternity rights before he knew the babies were his?"

My (f42) boyfriend (m57) of 4 years split recently. We met while we were both going through divorces and we got together about 6 months after mine was final (his was final before mine). We live in different towns so we sometimes would go a couple of weeks between visits due to distance but it worked for us. He has 4 kids (m37, f 35, m 14, m12) and has shared custody of the two youngest with his second ex-wife.

I share two kids (m18, f16) with my ex-husband. It just hasn't made sense for us to move closer due to having to fight with exs to change custody agreements. I found out 8 months ago I was pregnant. This was completely unexpected as he had a vasectomy after his last son was born. Neither of us had any intention to have more children and I was not prepared to be pregnant at 41.