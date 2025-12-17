"AITA for leaving my ex who said I had to cheat on him before he would marry me?"

Sorry for the long post, but I’ve never been able to fully explain this situation to anyone because we share a child and I don’t want to talk badly about my child’s father.

Some backstory: I got pregnant at 19 by a guy I’d only been dating a few months. We were living together and definitely not ready for a baby. The night after we found out I was pregnant, he cheated on me with a friend of mine. I stayed because his family was extremely supportive and I wanted to try to make it work for our child.

Even before the pregnancy, there were red flags such as: one time he took my phone and texted my ex pretending to be me. Another time a guy left his number on a receipt for me and texted him pretending to be me.