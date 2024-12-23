Ex-girlfriend justifies $3K credit card theft as 'getting back on her feet' after breakup. AITA?

ThatAngryChicken

Any time I see these posts I always ask the same thing. This isn't someone stealing something a few hundred bucks or your food from the fridge, having a shitty credit score and overcharged/late payment credit cards sticks with you for years and effects so many things from your ability to get a loan to even some jobs I have seen. And yet people come on here like they don't know exactly what they need to do.