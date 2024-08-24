'Ex-wife called the cops on me after I saved our son from her mistake, AITA?'

Her reply "The doctor said to do that if the pump doesn't work. What doctor told you you that?" I explain to her that the doctor recommended this at the last endocrinologist appointment I had with him,

Her reply "You can try what you want at your house. If he's not down by noon you'll need to take him in or I will".

I am frustrated by this response. His blood sugar has been high for 7 hours at this point. By the time she drops him off with me (at 7:30am) it will have been 8 and a half hours with blood sugar over 400.

She has clearly communicated she is at a loss and is questioning hospitalization, why would she be okay with waiting until noon? that will be 13 hours with blood sugar over 400 and serious risk/certainty of DKA (his blood turns to acid).