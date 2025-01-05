Man's ex-wife refuses to let him walk daughter down the aisle. 'Imagine being given away by a cheater.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my ex wife she cannot forbid me from walking her daughter down the aisle just because I cheated on her?"

My ex wife and I divorced a couple years ago. We were married for 14 years and during that time, I also developed a strong bond with her daughter. However, my ex wife and I divorced a couple years ago after I cheated on her.

I take full responsibility for it and don’t really have any excuses for it. I still regret it to this day, and I know it really hurt my ex wife a lot. I really thought this would affect my bond with my stepdaughter and I was even prepared for her to go no contact with me.

However, it didn’t affect my bond with her at all, and my step daughter said it’s adult business and it doesn’t change that I’ve been a father figure for her for more than a decade.