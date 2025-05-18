'My ex-wife who left me twenty years ago asked me out to dinner and to her place tomorrow.' AITA? + UPDATE

"My ex-wife who left me twenty years ago asked me out to dinner and to her place tomorrow and I don't know what to do."

So I dated Dawn for three years, we tied the not at 20 and we're married for three years. We had some struggles, we both had a lot of growing up to do. She was working a minimum wage job and trying to finish her career.

I was just finishing up my career by then. So after three years her attitude changed and she became distant. She was sexually and physically abused as a child also i don't know if it matters though.

Anyway it came to light that she was having an affair with this guy who she worked with. She ripped my heart out and left me and went to go live with him in his parents house. She started doing drugs and has a kid by him. I was left devastated and broken and had trust issues over the years.