Dying ex-wife’s final wish leaves man torn between past loyalty and present family. AITA? + UPDATE

She quit her job and is now working in a church. Throughout my relationship with my wife, she kept trying to get back together and, on the day of my wedding, she told me she still loved me and would love no one else.

She said this was the last time she would bother me but that she'll wait for however long it took. Apparently she's honest in that regard at least cause my sister says she's never been with anyone since.

So here's what happened recently... My wife and I, married for 7 years now, have two kids (7F) and (3M). My sister came over with her own kids so the cousins could play. While my wife was out to pick up lunch, my sister sat me down and told me the situation about my ex.