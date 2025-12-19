'AITA for exchanging or returning a few gifts from my husband?'

NTA - Your husband is being a D and looking for any excuse not get you a gift(s). It get harder to buy gifts when you are married so long. I keep a running list throughout the year and/or, literally grab my phone and order when he says he likes/wants "that" and I know he won't buy it for himself.



Tell your husband to grow up, and for the last time, you liked the gifts, but exchanged for practical reasons/user friendly. I would love and LV bag, but it would have to have a strap, not handles. I get you.