'AITA if I exclude my brother’s fiancée from my wedding?'

We celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve with my family, and Christmas with his family. I realize that my fiancée is an extraordinary example rather than the standard, but I say all of this because our jobs and social lives are SO busy but we always make time for family.

My brother announced in our family group text that he was going to propose one weekend over the summer. They were going to go for a walk at one of their favorite trails and he would pop the question.

Relevant because this was a flexible plan that could have easily been changed. My fiancée had planned a trip out to my favorite island that weekend, and I was certain that he’d also be proposing.