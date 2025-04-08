'AITA if I exclude my daughter from our will but still make her the executor?'

She has asked that my husband and I shift our perspective of "family". To be fair, she visits and calls us often, and even reminds her younger brother of our birthdays and anniversary.

Matt has always needed me to help him pull it all together. He had dyslexia in school and barely managed to graduate college after 6 years. We are so proud he did! He works in the tourism industry and his work is somewhat seasonal. He has been in a relationship with “Heidi” (31f) who is an artist that sells some items online.

Even combined, they make a fraction of what his sister and brother in law do. Matt and Heidi are also “childfree” and claim to hate kids, but we feel this is best because it would be difficult for them to support children and their lifestyle is less stable (frequently move apartments).