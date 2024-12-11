'AITA if I exclude one child from my wedding, but invite the others?' 'He's obsessed with attention.'

I'm getting married next year and really want to invite 4/5 of my adorable little cousins (ages 6-14). However, there is one Bad Apple (M, 9) who is the WORST and I absolutely can't have him at my wedding. I know he's just a kid, but he's obsessed with attention and needs to be the center of it at all times.
He says horrible problematic and offensive things and is just so loud and embarrassing and will not stop. The parents are invited to the wedding, and they are aware of the *problem* with their child, but nothing changes and he manages to get even more obnoxious every time I see him.
I'm considering not inviting any of my little cousins to the wedding, so that I can "fairly" exclude the Bad Apple. However, I really want those 4 other cousins to be there! Is there a way I can keep the Bad Apple away, while still inviting the other kids? Or will I have to have a "child-free" wedding? Thank you!
Aggravating-Item9162 said:
NTA. You can invite literally whoever you want to the wedding. It sucks that these parents don't care enough about their kid to raise him into someone people want to be around. Like, maybe he has undiagnosed behavioral problems? Any clue?
TheRealEleanor said:
YTA simply because this whole thing can be solved by not inviting the parents. Where do you think he’s learning these racist comments? The trashman? His 7 year old buddy from next door?
If he keeps saying these things, it’s because he isn’t be punished for his words a d behaviors, which means the parents don’t see anything wrong with what he’s doing or saying. This is all going to blow up in your face anyway, so might as well aim high by not inviting the parents+Bad Apple and then settle for just not him.
Craftyallthetime said:
NTA! Just tell them straight up that their little racist isn’t invited and they really need to get the kid into therapy and find out where the heck he got this idiocy from. Maybe if the kid faces actual consequences for his actions and words he might realize that toxic opinions aren't a good look for anyone.
FyvLeisure said:
NTA. Protect your special day. Maybe facing some actual repercussions for his actions will be good for him?
Oceandive4 said:
NTA. Sounds like a parent issue and not a kid issue. Either the parents step up being parents or sh$# like this is gonna happen.
C_Majuscula said:
NTA. Just don't invite the trouble-maker. The parents are aware of the problem and this could be a good time for them to remind the child that there are consequences for poor behavior.