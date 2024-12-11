'AITA if I exclude one child from my wedding, but invite the others?' 'He's obsessed with attention.'

"AITA if I exclude one child from my wedding, but invite the others?"

I'm getting married next year and really want to invite 4/5 of my adorable little cousins (ages 6-14). However, there is one Bad Apple (M, 9) who is the WORST and I absolutely can't have him at my wedding. I know he's just a kid, but he's obsessed with attention and needs to be the center of it at all times.

He says horrible problematic and offensive things and is just so loud and embarrassing and will not stop. The parents are invited to the wedding, and they are aware of the *problem* with their child, but nothing changes and he manages to get even more obnoxious every time I see him.