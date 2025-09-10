"AITA for excluding our Best Man’s girlfriend the night before our wedding?"

I (20F) just married my husband “Gavin” (24M) last Saturday. We had 150 guests at his parents’ backyard, so planning was stressful. Gavin’s best man “Zack” (25M) has been his best friend for years and travels a lot, so I’ve always liked seeing them reconnect. Zack started dating “Mickey” about ten months ago. We had only hung out a couple of times but we were happy for them.

The issue is Mickey (24F) We’d been polite but she’d been pushy for months, asking who I was inviting, telling me not to invite certain people, trying to take over planning our joint bachelor or bachelorette trip, acting miserable during it and making my bridesmaids insecure with digs and glares. I brushed it off and told myself she had good intentions.