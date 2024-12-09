'WIBTA for excluding my BF from my family's holiday plans after being excluded from his mom's birthday plans?'

We usually end up having her birthday on a weekend after the actual day depending on everyone's time off and I already have a present and card picked out and her birthday is today. And now I feel like a asshole.

So my boyfriend doesn't see the issue as I technically attended her birthday dinner even though I didn't know it was her birthday dinner. So Would I be the asshole for completely excluding him from my family's plans for this entire month and see how he likes it.

Let's see what readers thought:

cram writes:

YTA for making his mom's birthday plans about you and planning a passive-aggressive attack in response. It doesn't sound like you even tried talking to his mom about not being aware of the plan.