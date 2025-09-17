'AITA for excluding my brother and his fiancée from my wedding after what they did?'

"AITAH for excluding my brother and his fiancée from my wedding after what they did?"

I got engaged around February of this year and my fiancé and I decided that we should do our wedding the following February. For context he is from Europe and I am from South Africa so we decided to have our wedding in Cape Town where we both reside, to make it easier for my family to travel as they are not wealthy.

Invites sent out to everyone , accommodation and flights booked as we gave everyone a one year notice. My brother and his fiancée have been together for well over a decade. They had no plans to marry and always told us they are focused on buying a house and prioritising finishing their studies. We didn’t think much of it and accepted that everyone does things at their own pace.