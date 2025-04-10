'AITA for excluding my brother who has anti-social personality disorder from my wedding?' UPDATED

Last month, my fiance (27M) proposed to me and I said yes. It is a big event because I am the first one getting married in our generation and the wedding will be huge . I am not talking like 500-600, it will probably be at least 1.5k+ and my family is huge. My fiance also has a huge family (I am Italian, he is Armenian) and we also have a lot of friends from high school and college(we met at high school).

We were looking at the invitation list and I decided to exclude my brother. He never talks with anyone, he is always a mood killer and he can be unpredictable. The only thing he feels is anger and vindictiveness. He said himself while he was 20 he does not understand the concept of happiness.