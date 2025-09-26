'AITA for 'excluding' my ex’s new girlfriend?'

I said no, as I wanted my daughter to be able to have time with her friend without having the other little kids in tow. They are not officially her siblings in any way, and I feel that she deserves protected time just for her.

My ex husband says that I am purposely excluding his new girlfriend and that I should be more concerned that she doesn’t have many friends or others to go out with on that evening. I feel like that is not my problem and I am advocating for my own child without having her feel like she needs to people please or feel guilty.