'AITA for excluding my husband from the birth of our child after he called me 'disgusting'?'

The only people on his side are a handful of his cousins, and honestly, they’re the type who think women should be seen and not heard, so I’m not shocked.

The weird twist is my own dad is furious at me. When I explained the situation since my husband is ghosting him, he said I was being “dramatic and vindictive” and that I embarrassed my husband. He sees no problem with my husband calling me disgusting for describing pregnancy and thinks I should have just kept him updated anyway because “that’s your husband, and he’s the father.”

My mom and brother, on the other hand, are completely on my side and said I was right not to tell someone who clearly didn’t want to hear it.