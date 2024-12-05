'AITA for excluding the only plus-one at our wedding from the family photos?' 'She's PISSED.'

A couple of days before the wedding I reached out to my photographer and asked that she request for the GF to remove herself from frame in the family photos if she felt that it was appropriate for her include herself. These photos are a big deal. I DO request that the photographer get individual shots of us and them, and give them a little mini shoot for fun - I did kind of feel bad.

They ended up with 25+ photos of them together and alone. The day of the wedding, I saw my cousin and GF floating around the ceremony venue. She looked nice, with a large fur shawl covering her entire midsection. I didn’t think about it again. Walking down the aisle, I get a look of the outfit.