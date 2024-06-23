'AITA for excluding my SIL from family gatherings because of her children?'

I don’t want the kids over at our house because if they come over the other two siblings will make up an excuse to leave. And hanging out with Alice and her five kids without anyone I like being over just sounds really unappealing.

Alice called me and said that she’s upset and feels excluded because we all hang out without her and post about it on social media. She said she’s feeling depressed and isolated and she only ever interacts with her children.

It’s hard for me to be sympathetic because she chose this life for herself. Her family by no means pressured her into marrying young. They actually tried to talk her out of it. FIL offered to pay for her college if she went.