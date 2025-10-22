'AITA to expect my coparent to rehome his kittens?'

wesmorgan1 said:

He is knowingly creating a physically dangerous (if not life-threatening) environment for your son. You have a medical diagnosis of a severe allergy. Talk to your lawyer about either (a) cutting off all visitation at his home or (b) seeking full custody. NTA.

International-Fee255 said:

NTA. But this is a legal matter, sounds like dad doesn't actually value your child's life and that's not a safe place for your children to go.

BackgroundSoup7952 said:

I think you need to speak to your lawyer or a lawyer and push for supervised visits if his home is not safe for the child to visit. That way, he can still spend time with them, and your child is not being subjected to the cat fur and dander. If he doesn't want to give up his cats, this is what he will need to do.