'How do I tell if my Valentine’s Day expectations are reasonable in a 10-year relationship?'

He is not listening to you. Show him you're serious. But what hurts is that you shouldn't have to "look serious" to be listened to. You're not the problem ; the problem is that you discovered that you're incompatible and it hurts. He refuses (or he can't) give you what you want/need in a relationship.

Mamabearonhercouch wrote:

You started dating when you were teenagers. He hasn’t grown up. Neither one of you knows what an adult relationship is because you’ve never had one. Look, those people you date between 15 and 20? That’s practice. They’re not keepers.

We all do a tremendous amount of growing up between 18 and 30; couples RARELY grow together during those years.

If you want a man who will make you a priority and put real effort into a relationship, GO FIND A GROWNUP. You’re dating a child and you deserve a lot better.