Expecting couple leaks fake baby names to the family, 'it was childish.' AITA?

My husband and I are expecting our first child and we did something to have some fun with annoying family members who wanted to name our child for us. The issues started a week after we announced and some relatives on either side were suggesting names.
Then a few members of our families (MIL, SIL, BIL, my aunt and uncle and my two sisters) decided we'd name a daughter Elizabeth or Cassandra and we'd name a son William or Patrick. We told our families we weren't taking name suggestions and to stop acting like they can tell us what to name our kid. We were told the names mentioned were good solid names and it would prevent any weird tragic names that people these days choose.
My husband came up with the idea to have some fun with names and start leaking some names we won't use. This meant commenting on random FB posts with a name and acting like we were going to use that. Or photoshopping photos with baby items that had other names on them. Stuff like that.
We used some out there names. One my husband even heard from TikTok, C%ntley. Another was Dicky. Sprite was another. It annoyed the relatives it was intended to. But then another relative spoke up and was like why would they waste money on stuff with the name if they change it a week later and then the relatives realized.
They were like why would you do it and we told them they were annoying us and we were having some fun since they were so insistent on the names. They said it was childish. My husband pointed out they were the ones who childishly believed they could name our child for us. Other family members found it hilarious. But are we aholes for doing this?
Tellamya said:
NTA. This is peak petty and I respect it. The fact that they got so invested in your baby's name that they fell for "C$ntley" is sending me.
DavidNorek said:
NTA, your relatives are ridiculous and need to understand boundaries.
CandylandCanada said:
NTA. It used to be that parents would decide on the name once they met the baby. If people - who are not the parents - are dumb enough to personalize gifts before the baby is born then FAFO.
Objective1990 said:
Nta. It was a harmless prank.
grayblue_grrl said:
NTA. Entitled people need to be brought back to reality. This worked. They will feel so much relief at any of the names you actually do choose.
Tough_Tangerine7278 said:
NTA it was a lighthearted joke between happy, expecting parents. I don’t think it was at their expense; you weren’t that specific.