Expecting couple leaks fake baby names to the family, 'it was childish.' AITA?

We used some out there names. One my husband even heard from TikTok, C%ntley. Another was Dicky. Sprite was another. It annoyed the relatives it was intended to. But then another relative spoke up and was like why would they waste money on stuff with the name if they change it a week later and then the relatives realized.

They were like why would you do it and we told them they were annoying us and we were having some fun since they were so insistent on the names. They said it was childish. My husband pointed out they were the ones who childishly believed they could name our child for us. Other family members found it hilarious. But are we aholes for doing this?

