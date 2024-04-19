Expecting dad firmly breaks it to his mom that the baby won't be named after his late sister. AITA?

She said I had to use the name and she would tell my wife the same thing, her daughter deserved that. I told her I will never name my daughter after hers and after seeing her reaction to me not using the name "Ella" that I regretted us getting back in touch because she will never stop wanting everything to revolve around that loss. My mom called me an evil b%stard for wanting to erase my sister. AITA?

glimmerseeker said:

Wow. This whole post is just sad. It sucks that your whole life has been about your mom grieving her daughter. It’s too bad she didn’t let herself enjoy being YOUR mom. You are completely NTA here. This is your daughter, your and your wife’s, and only the two of you get to name her. For your mom to have assumed she would be named Ella and then freak out when told otherwise just shows you that nothing has changed for her. Keep your distance for your own peace of mind. Congrats to you and your wife!