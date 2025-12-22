'AITA for expecting help at a store? Should I have done something else?'

"AITA for expecting help/ should I have done something else?"

I am a wheelchair user with an assistance dog. I had to shop at a store because there is something there that isn't available elsewhere. My usual carer wasn't available to help. The store didn't have any accessible or "shallow" trolleys. I asked and was told ((shrug)) they hadn't noticed there weren't any.

Note, under UK law, they should make the "reasonable adjustments" of having different kinds of trolleys. Anyway, I asked if, since they had no trolleys, if someone could help me as the items I need are too heavy to lift into and out of a regular trolley. The person I asked got the manager, who said someone would come help.