Mom fed up when husband with a cold says he's 'too sick' to brush their 2-year-old's teeth. AITA?

The other parent should make an effort to take some of the pressure off when one parent is sick and you have done that. But your husband can't expect you to do everything. He is not in the emergency room or dealing with a life-threatening illness. He has a cold! Parents don't get to clock out for colds!

You need to sit him down and explain what you explained here. YOU don't get to clock out. Why does he expect that something as minor as a cold means he doesn't have to do basics? You are not his mother. It is not "mean" to expect him to parent his own child. Explain how angry you are.

ThrowRA_flu (OP)