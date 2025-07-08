'AITA for expecting my husband to wake up early for our baby?' 'I'm also very tired.'

He complied and that was it. The next day the baby was up around 6 am. I nudged my husband and asked if he would see to her. He refused. When I reminded him of my request he said he wanted to do it a different day because "he wasn’t prepared enough now."

This stung me but I didn’t want to argue with a baby crying in the background. I went to give her her paci and went downstairs to prepare her bottle. When I came back he had turned off the baby monitor so he didn’t have to hear her cry. When I took her into our bedroom to give her her bottle, he turned his back on us to once again distance himself from her crying.