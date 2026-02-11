'AITA for expecting my BF to take on stay-at-home husband roles?'

I know that title sounds concerning off the bat, but let me explain. I, 19 yr old f, and my boyfriend, 18 yr old ftm, moved in together in July of 2025. I have had the same job for a little over a year working retail. Retail isn't typically a big workload, but for me, it is. I have a ton of chronic health conditions related to my heart, so I'm tired out easily.
My job usually consists of tasks lifting about 30-40 pounds repetitively every day, running around like a chicken with its head cut off, wrestling crates+shelves, and not to mention the mental exhaustion of a toxic work environment, all in the duration of averaged 9 hour shifts.
Ex: I can go in at 1pm and not leave until close to 11:00pm, 5-6 days a week. It should be noted that neither of us have our license. We're both trying, but with nobody sparing the time to teach us to drive, its been hard. So, I have to keep the job I have since it is in walking distance.
My boyfriend has bounced around jobs, working ones that are close by, but hasn't kept them. Either due to emergency circumstances or the pay. I love my boyfriend, and I know he is not the only one struggling mentally, so, I would love to see a new perspective whether I am an AH or not.
Because almost all of my days are taken up with work, I dont have time to do anything. My boyfriend works mornings, getting paid to sit/assist with my disabled mother until my dad gets home from work. This usually consists of tasks like making her lunch, handing her things out of reach, and helping her get to the bathroom.
He gets home about 4 pm and contrarily has the rest of his day free. I usually dont mind to come home and do housework because I cant sleep immediately when I get off work anyways, so this has never been an issue before. But lately my health has gotten worse, and on top of that, I have the flu, so it's been hard to communicate with him that I need a little extra help with housework.
He gets aggravated so quickly when I bring it up. if he doesnt blatantly show his aggravation, he will change his whole demeanor and start being nonchalant for the rest of the day. even when he agrees with me sometimes and promises he'll be a better team, he has an attitude when he saus it and never does.
I thought it was how I was approaching him, so I tried everything. No matter how I approach him, it doesn't work. He has bad adhd, so i assumed it was that, but even when im here on days off trying to get things done, its still the same attitude.
Recently, this turned into an argument where I said hurtful things and said if he doesn't change then I want him to leave. I also told him it wasn't fair that I work as hard and long as I do and have to come home to do more work. I just don't know what I can do or say or HOW to say it to get him on the same page. It is making me rethink our whole relationship. AITA for this?
razzledazzle626 wrote:
YTA for expecting him to do that. When I read the title I assumed he wasn’t working, but he is working. He has the day after 4, you have the day before 1. You don’t get to act like he doesn’t work just because he works earlier than you do. You being sick is a different circumstance, but generally speaking it sounds like you’re being incredibly dismissive.
OP responded:
I was unsure of how to title that, apologies. How could I tell him I dont mean to be dismissive?
_raise_921 wrote:
NTA - chronic health for is hard! As for his demeanour changing… if he was living by himself he’d have to do all this got himself i don’t know why it always falls on one (usually female) to do household chores!
Sounds like if it’s this hard when there’s just two of you it won’t change when life gets harder…think of this kind of person is who you want to be with and, thinking ahead, if you have kids is this really the example you want your kids to have!
sibre2001 wrote:
Lady, you are way too young to be having middle-aged married couple arguments with a grown man.
Dating is what you do to find if you're compatible with another person. I think you figured it out. NTA, but definitely the dummy if you stay.
rialtolido wrote:
NAH - you are young so I am giving a lot of grace here as you are still learning life and relationships. Housework should be shared when both partners work. How much money each makes should not be a consideration as long as each person is doing their best to contribute to the household.
Expecting things and getting frustrated is a pathway to resentment. You need to sit down with him and have a discussion about your relationship, expectations, budget, responsibilities, etc.
myamitotoro wrote:
NTA for asking for help—housework should be a shared responsibility. Question—is he taking care of your mother in your shared home or in her home? If he’s home anyway, seems reasonable that he would pick up and do some chores. If he’s working until 4 and you’re home until 1, you should try a chore chart where you each have things you’re responsible for, that spreads the work evenly.
You are soooo young and working so hard. I hope you guys can figure it out. If he isn’t treating you with respect and helping you to build a better life, it is better to do it on your own and leave room for a true partner to enter your life.