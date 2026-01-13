'AITA for expecting my ex to move out of my house after she ended things even though she has nowhere to go?'

But now that were broken up, I told her I think she needs to move out. This is my place. I owned it before her and I'm the only one on the title. I don't think its healthy for either of us to keep living together after a breakup.

She says she has nowhere to go. Her family isn't in a position to take her in and she doesn't have close friends nearby. She used most of her savings on tuition so she's basically broke. She says if I make her leave she'll have to drop out of her program.

I'm thinking of giving her 45 days to figure something out. That's more than legally required. But now she's saying she wants to work things out. That maybe we moved too fast and she was just stressed.