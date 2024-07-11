'AITA for expecting my husband to be able to take care of the kids for one night a week?'

When I got home, my husband was reading to our 2 oldest kids and getting them settled into bed. I asked him where our 3-year-old was and he said she was in our room. I found her laying in our bed and it was obvious she had been crying. She gave me a big hug right away and I consoled her and brought her to her room where she fell asleep pretty much immediately.

I asked my husband what the big deal was and he told me that our 3-year-old was refusing to go to bed without me and was screaming at him and throwing tantrums so he left her in our room while he read to the other kids.