'AITA for expecting tequila in the margaritas?' 'I thought this was a party.'

ImportantFunction833 said:

"Oh I thought this was a party" implies you can only have a good time if you can get drunk, which is pretty insulting to those whose company you're apparently incapable of enjoying, as well as implying she's a bad host.

You literally poured the drink out right in front of her with zero discretion, which is also obnoxious since you just finished insulting her, and your response to her was ungracious.

You were antisocial after that, which just doubles down on the fact that you don't know how to exercise basic social graces, and you did all this while around people your wife WORKS with, which is just straight up mortifying. If I were your wife, that argument wouldn't have been minor. YTA.